The protests in response to George Floyd’s killing have raised the nation’s consciousness about the historical legacy of slavery and the deep-seated racism that plagues policing and criminal justice in the United States. The country is poised, perhaps now more than ever, to build a broad anti-racist movement. How will that look, and how can we hasten its progress? Join Dr. Ibram Kendi, director of the new BU Center for Antiracist Research and best-selling author in conversation with Boston Globe Editorial Page Editor and author Bina Venkataraman on Juneteenth, 2020, the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.
